COVID-19 update | LogiNext launches vaccine supply chain management, tracking platform 'LogiNext Mile'

Source: Reuters

Global technology and automation company LogiNext has announced the launch of COVID-19 vaccine supply chain management and tracking platform LogiNext Mile.

"We have been working hard for a while now on this vaccine-tracking solution including some key features for the cold chain. We’re very proud to launch the first solution to manage a complex supply chain around Covid-19 vaccine from manufacturing facilities all the way till the last mile," Hindu BusinessLine quoted LogiNext CEO Dhruvil Sanghvi as saying.

For tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution, LogiNext Mile was an all-mile transportation automation platform, the firm said. For complete visibility and tracking of the vaccine distribution, the SaaS platform can track from point of origin to the last mile.

"Talks are ongoing for pilots with several organisations and our team of experienced engineers has worked round the clock to get the best-in-class solution available," the business daily quoted LogiNext CTO Manisha Raisinghani as saying.

LogiNext said the platform was available to be tested and deployed for vaccine distribution anywhere in the world. LogiNext Mile platform, it said, was used by over 100 companies in sectors like healthcare, retail, transport, e-commerce and CEP over the past decade.