COVID-19 treatment | Zydus Cadila gets Mexican drug regulator’s nod to test PegInterferon alfa-2b

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila), on July 17, said it had received approval from the Mexican drug regulator COFEPRIS to test its biological drug Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for treating COVID-19 patients.

This will be an open-label, randomised, comparator controlled study of Pegylated Interferon alfa-2b to evaluate safety, efficacy and tolerability in patients with COVID-19, Zydus said in a statement.

Pegylated Interferon alfa-2b, is an old drug sold by Zydus under brand name PegiHep in India since 2011 for the treatment of Hepatitis B and C with 1.5 lac doses being administered.

The company is repurposing the drug for treatment of COVID-19, following

study by Leiden University Medical Center, Netherlands about the drug being able to kill SARSCoV-2 virus in vitro (test tubes or petri dishes).

When the human body contracts an infection due to a viral attack, it produces a group of molecules called Type 1 interferons as a first line of defence.

Interferon alpha is one such Type 1 Interferon molecule, that not only slows down the viral replication but also helps activate the two arms of our immune system. Zydus added polyethylene glycol (PEG) molecule to Interferon alpha to make it long acting.

Data published by researchers from Universities in China, Australia and Canada that analysed 77 moderate COVID-19 subjects in Wuhan, observed that those who received Interferon alpha-2b showed a significant reduction in the duration of virus shedding period and even in levels of the inflammatory cytokine, IL-6.

Zydus has been commercially manufacturing Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b under the brand name, PegiHep, PegiHep is not yet licensed or approved for the treatment of COVID-19.

Clinical and regulatory development of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in COVID-19 is being executed in Mexico-based Contract Research Organization (CRO) Avant Santé Research Center.

Zydus earlier approached the Indian drug regulator the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to investigate the role of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for COVID 19 and the clinical trials are now underway.

The company said it was also working with USFDA to open an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.

“Our endeavour is to continue looking for pathways for a safe and efficacious treatment to combat COVID 19. Pegylated Interferon alpha has the potential to reduce virus titres when given earlier in the disease," said Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Cadila.