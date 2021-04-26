COVID-19 treatment | Natco Pharma seeks approval to launch phase-3 trial of Molnupiravir

Natco said it was hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on “compassionate use” for patients. (Representative image: AP)

Drug maker Natco Pharma said on April 26 that it had applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for approval of Phase-III clinical trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Molnupiravir Capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

"Pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication," the company said in a statement.

Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within five days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy.

Natco said it was hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on “compassionate use” for patients.

“Compassionate use” approval is given for investigational drugs so a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug.

The company is ready to launch the product this month if approval is given.