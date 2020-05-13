COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

US drug-maker Gilead Sciences said it had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, including three based in India, to further expand supply of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

The agreements allow the companies – Cipla, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences, Mylan and Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories, to to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries.

The countries consist of nearly all low-income and lower-middle income countries, as well as several upper-middle- and high-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access, Gilead said in a statement.

Mylan is a US-based generic company with a huge manufacturing base in India.

Under the licensing agreements, the companies have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.

The licensees also set their own prices for the generic product they produce. The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19, or until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, whichever is earlier.