COVID-19 | Thermo Fisher launches RT-PCR test system that can deliver results in 30 minutes
The Accula SARS-CoV-2 test has received Emergency Use Authorisation from the USFDA for thje Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments–waived environments.
June 15, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based maker of diagnostic equipment, chemicals and consumables on June 15 launched the rapid point of care (POC) reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 test in India. This can deliver results in 30 minutes.
Accula is a start-to-finish portable diagnostic system consisting of a palm-sized box called a dock and a fully integrated single-use microfluidic test cassette. A nasal swab sample is injected into the cassette. The cassette is then inserted into the dock. The dock gives results in 30 minutes. The Accula system requires least training, and can be deployed in clinics, hospitals, offices, stadiums, concerts, and airports among others.
The dock and cassette cost about Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000. Thermo Fisher said the price will be determined by its customers - the testing laboratories and hospitals.
The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the USFDA for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)–waived environments.
In India, Accula tests will be made available at ICMR-approved diagnostic labs, and through this network at several areas and locations which require point-of-care testing.
Thermo Fisher said the product is competitively placed to make it more accessible and affordable for customers in India.
“Thermo Fisher’s new testing platform combines the accuracy of RT-PCR with the simplicity, convenience, and procedural familiarity of traditional rapid immunoassays," said Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
“The rapid Accula point-of-care test will open new avenues of personal and public testing without compromising on accuracy,” Chopra said.
In January 2021, Thermo Fisher acquired Mesa Biotech Inc., which developed the Accula SARS-CoV-2 test to provide accurate and faster results at the point of care. India is one of the first countries outside the US, where Accula is launched.Accula has been used widely in the US, including at the swearning-in ceremony of President Joe Biden.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.