you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

The giveaway will open at 00.01 am on May 12 and close at 11.59 pm on May 18 (Doha time)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Akbar al baker, Qatar Airways CEO
Akbar al baker, Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways has said it will give away 1 lakh free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals to thank them for their work during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The giveaway will open at 00.01 am on May 12 and close at 11.59 pm on May 18 (Doha time). Healthcare workers can register on the Qatar Airways website by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis.

Healthcare workers from all countries will be eligible for these tickets, with each country receiving a daily allocation of tickets, depending on its population size, staggered over a seven-day period between May 12 and May 18.

Close

Professionals who receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary Economy Class return tickets on flights operated by Qatar Airways to anywhere on the airline’s network.

related news

Eligible healthcare professions include doctors, medical practitioners, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, lab technicians and clinical researchers. They would have to present a valid employer ID at the airport at the point of check in.

However, the tickets must be booked before November 26, with travel valid until December 10, 2020.

“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty. Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said in a statement.

Additionally, healthcare professionals will be offered a voucher with 35 percent discount to redeem at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the Hamad International Airport in Doha.

First Published on May 12, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #Qatar Airways

