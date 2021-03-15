COVID-19 | Over 400 Tesla workers tested positive after California plant reopened in May 2020: Report

Tesla had drawn criticism after allegedly concealing data related the positive infections among its workers (Image: Reuters)

Over 400 workers of automobile maker Tesla, working at the company's manufacturing plant in California's Fremont, tested positive for COVID-19 between May and December last year, reports said on March 15 citing data released by a transparency website.

The maximum number of positive cases were reported in December, when 125 workers tested positive, the data released by PlainSite claimed. Cumulatively, 440 workers were infected in the seven-month period, out of over 10,000 workers employed at the factory.

Tesla was among the first auto companies in the United States who decided to reopen their manufacturing plants in the midst of the coronavirus scare.

All production units across the country, and the world at large, were closed between March and May after the World Health Organisation (WHO) had announced the outbreak of a pandemic.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk was furious over the restrictions, calling them "fascist". He had even threatened to move the plant out of California if it was not allowed to reopen.

Musk had even questioned the rationale behind locking down the factories a year ago, claiming that the cases in the United States would be "close to zero".

A year later, the US continues to remain the worst-affected country due to the pandemic, with close to 30 million infections and over 534,000 deaths.