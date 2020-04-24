COVID-19 outbreak: SEBI relaxes AGM deadline for certain companies

Under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements norms, top-100 listed entities by market capitalisation are required to hold their AGMs within five months from the date of closing of the financial year.
Providing compliance relaxation amid the coronavirus pandemic, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave time till September-end to certain companies for conducting their annual general meetings.
Relaxing the provisions of LODR norms, Sebi in a circular said, "The top-100 listed entities by market capitalisation whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, may hold their AGM within a period of nine months from the closure of the financial year (i.e., by September 30, 2020)."
Sebi said the circular "shall come into force with immediate effect".
