you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 outbreak: SEBI relaxes AGM deadline for certain companies

Under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements norms, top-100 listed entities by market capitalisation are required to hold their AGMs within five months from the date of closing of the financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Providing compliance relaxation amid the coronavirus pandemic, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave time till September-end to certain companies for conducting their annual general meetings.

Relaxing the provisions of LODR norms, Sebi in a circular said, "The top-100 listed entities by market capitalisation whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, may hold their AGM within a period of nine months from the closure of the financial year (i.e., by September 30, 2020)."

Sebi said the circular "shall come into force with immediate effect".

Under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) norms, top-100 listed entities by market capitalisation are required to hold their annual general meetings (AGM) within five months from the date of closing of the financial year.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs also gave time till September-end for a certain section of companies to conduct their AGM. The relaxed deadline would be applicable only for companies whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, the ministry had said, amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:30 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.