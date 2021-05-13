COVID-19 | Medical facility, app for 24X7 helpline, vaccination drive: IndiGo lists measures to support employees

Representative image

IndiGo, one of India's leading airline, has listed a spree of measures which it has enacted to support employees and their immediate family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Columbia Asia Hospital in Gurugram, a 13-bedded dedicated COVID medical facility has been set up for employees who may need oxygen beds. The facility can also be used by the immediate family members of the employees, the no-frills carrier stated in a press release issued on May 13.

IndiGo has also come up with a mobile application, 'The Wellness Corner', which can be used by employees as a 24X7 helpline for doctor consultation. The app has been developed in partnership with Truworth Health Technologies, said the release.

A vaccination drive for its employees has already been initiated, IndiGo said, adding that the inoculation programme is underway across 40 stations in its network and at its support centre at Gurugram.

There are drives planned for some additional stations also later this month, IndiGo said, but added that this would depend on on vaccine supplies and how quickly these will be made available by the government and private hospitals.

In the last two weeks, the airline said, it has set up a central task force, which is further supported by a regional task force network, to establish, monitor and review response strategies and create programs to help its people.

For employees who have tested with mild COVID-19 symptoms, or are asymptomatic after contracting the infection, IndiGo would offer safe quarantine facilities, it said. For this purpose, the company has partnered with a number of hotels to provide hygienic rooms where the employees can safely isolate themselves.

The budget carrier has also launched a 'Plasma Donor Bank' initiative last week, with assistance from employees who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months, said the company, adding that some 110 employees have come forward so far to volunteer for donating plasma.

"We do hope that all these measures help them and their families in these challenging times. It is really a moment to express our gratitude to all our people who have demonstrated exemplary resilience, grit and empathy in this current scenario," news agency PTI quoted Raj Raghavan, Senior VP and Head of Human Resources at IndiGo, as saying.

With PTI inputs.