COVID-19 impact | Tourism & hospitality on brink of collapse, appeals for relief package

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the federation representing entities in the tourism, travel and hospitality industry, has appealed for an immediate relief package from the government to stay afloat and avoid job losses.

Over 95 percent MSMEs of 53,000 travel agents, 115,000 tour operators, 15,000 adventure, 911,000 tourist transporters, 53,000 hospitality and five lakh restaurants are facing the heat due to lack of cash flows, said the federation. This industry employs an estimated 3.8 crore jobs.

The Indian tourism industry, in 2018-19, handled business of over 10.5 million foreign tourists, more than five million visiting NRIs, 1.8 billion domestic tourist visits and over 26 million outbound travellers.

“The industry is facing its biggest economic challenge with the larger and combined effect of 9/11 and the slowdown of 2009 and estimated bigger effect than the Economic Depression and World War II,” said FAITH in the report.

FAITH has further sought a complete deferment for 12 months of all statutory dues payable by tourism, travel and hospitality industry at the central, state and municipal government level without attracting any penal interest.

These would include GST, Advance Tax payments, PF, ESI, customs duties, excise fees, fixed power & water charges and any fees for licenses and renewal at the state level, as part of the relief package.

It has also appealed for an extension of the moratorium period requested by the RBI to 12 months as against three months without any accrued and accumulated interest during this period.

Real estate players from the organised hotel sector have taken loans to fund expansion or renovation. As of January 2020, their total debt outstanding stood at Rs 45,000 crore. Further, in the coming months, fixed costs for the hotels would be anywhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, as per estimates.

“The government needs to stimulate domestic tourism by giving 200 percent weighted reduction of expenses to Indian corporates for undertaking their meeting, conferences, and exhibitions in India. LTA like income tax exemption of up to Rs 1.5 lakh to Indians for undertaking their holidays within the country, these exemptions to be availed against invoices issued by GST registered Indian Tourism service providers,” FAITH added.

Hotel room occupancies across India slumped 67 percent by March 21 (three days before the three-week nation-wide lockdown was announced). They were down 12 percent on March 7, according to research firm STR.

Revenues fell even sharper. By March 21, revenues were down 73 percent, as against 20 percent recorded on March 7 as earnings from food and beverage and events took a hit. Occupancies in April have dipped to between 5-15 percent, according to EIH, the operator of Oberoi and Trident hotels.