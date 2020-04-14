COVID 19 impact | The Internet Economy in the pandemic era

Reeju Datta

In the last few months, novel coronavirus has swept the world, becoming the worst pandemic in over a century. India is now facing an unprecedented lockdown, confining the second most populated country in the world to their homes. This historic and much-needed move has also further impacted the economy and will prove to be a watershed moment for many Indian industries.

Where does India’s internet economy stands

Consequently, our internet economy has also been affected by the lockdown. UPI payments alone fell by 6 percent in volume and 7 percent in value of transactions. This is the first time in the last 12 months that digital transactions have witnessed such a dip. This decline could partly be attributed to the Yes Bank crisis as the RBI moratorium disrupted its operations in the first half of the month - the bank operated almost 40 percent of all UPI transactions.

As payments and banking company for businesses, we see that specific sectors have witnessed a decline in digital transaction volume and value. For instance, during March 2020, travel and hospitality dipped by 90 percent as flights came to a halt and hotel bookings were cancelled. With the lockdown coming into effect, e-commerce deliveries and mobility services were affected, and we saw a decline of 80 percent. Internet-based lenders have lost momentum as well -- both collections and disbursals of loans are down by 40 percent.

On the contrary, utilities like bill payments, rent payments, even insurance have remained unaffected and essentials like groceries, food delivery have seen a sudden spike of around 25 percent as people have resorted to online purchases. This is evident in the fact that consumer demand rose so much that popular online grocery store apps and websites crashed. Since people are confined to their homes, there has been an uptick in online gaming, with a spike of 50 percent though live sport-related fantasy gaming has taken a hit in the absence of live-action.

A silver lining

In every crisis, there exists an opportunity, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. While it has impacted us negatively, it could also have a second-order effect. The Indian Government’s motive for the lockdown is to contain the virus. This will also act as a catalyst that will further boost digital payments, as did demonetisation. Planned efforts by the Indian Government have resulted in a marked shift from physical cash to digital payments. Waiving the MDR (Merchant Discount Rate), making it mandatory for businesses (with turnovers exceeding Rs 50 crores) to provide electronic modes of payment, are some of the recent moves by the Government to encourage the adoption of digital transactions.

While the ‘cost of cash’ has always been immense for the economy, in the age of a pandemic, physical cash is a health risk that can rapidly spread the virus. Many e-commerce companies have understood the risk that this poses and hence have suspended ‘Cash-on-Delivery’ payments. The lockdown has even hit market investors who continue to receive dividends through demand drafts (DD) or cheques as courier and postal services are not operating. Such circumstances will positively push consumers and businesses alike to adopt digital and contactless modes of payment.

On the one hand, we are seeing consumers adopting online purchases for essentials and utilities, on the other hand, financial services that have traditionally relied on a high touch approach are finding ways to operate remotely and in a contactless manner.

What fintech companies can do

There is an enormous opportunity as businesses embrace digital payments and digital processes. Hence, fintech companies will do well to provide specific solutions catering to specific industries. For instance, there is a sizable market of agent-based collections that are still heavily reliant on cash. This implies that lenders will want to collect loan payments and insurance companies collect premiums, digitally and remotely. As a solution, we can expect paper mandate collections getting replaced at a faster rate by electronic mandates, UPI and QR based collections.

There has been a surge in order cancellations, and with supply chains disrupted, we are still seeing order cancellations. Solutions that provide ‘instant refunds’ could come to these merchants’ rescue. This will help build and maintain consumer trust.

We are witnessing an increased need for digital agreement execution, e-KYC and digital onboarding. Such market shifts should also get accelerated if the lockdown continues for a substantial period of time. We can expect multiple businesses adopt such solutions for the first time out of necessity.

In times like these, ‘go digital’

According to a report by ACI Universal Payments, India is also set to lead the world in the next five years in overall real-time payments volumes as real-time payments transaction volumes are set to grow from 15.3 billion in 2019 to a staggering 52.8 billion in 2024. At the time of demonetisation, UPI was brand new in the digital payments’ ecosystem. However, with consumers rapidly adopting UPI as a mode of payment due to convenience and distribution, we can expect a surge in the number of solutions built on this platform.

The startup-driven internet economy should bounce back to normal much faster than the national economy. And there’s never been a better time for payment companies to innovate and create solutions for digital India.