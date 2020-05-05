COVID-19 impact | Noodle makers ramp up production to meet growing demand

The COVID-19 outbreak has given a boost boost to products in the ready-to-cook meals category and companies selling them are looking to make the most of it.

ow with lockdown being extended again, noodle makers are assuring consumers of availability of products after a shortage was witnessed last month.

According to a survey conducted by Nielsen India, around 22 percent consumers found ready-to-eat meals out of stock.

A representative of an online panel of consumers was accessed by Nielsen India to find their perception and behaviour around the current scenario. The panel polled 1,330 urban citizens between April 10-14.

"With people being confined to their homes during such an unprecedented situation, there is a surge in demand for Yippee! noodles. To address this requirement, we are making tireless efforts to ensure availability of Yippee! in the market across the country while ensuring safety and hygiene for our workforce," said a spokesperson of ITC Foods Division.

Similarly, Nestle India, maker of Maggi noodles, has informed wholesalers and distributors about the increased production capacity due to growing demand.

Maggi was among the first ones to fly off the shelves at super markets immediately after the lockdown was first announced in March.

Last month, wholesalers of Maggi had said that despite high demand, the supply was inadequate.

In April, Nestle had said that it was in talks with the authorities to continue operations in the factories and distribution centres where the operations were suspended.

"We heed to a call of duty to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available to our consumers and communities throughout the country," Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India had said last month.

Luring Consumers

To assure consumers about the adequate availability of their favourite snack, Yippee! has released a video on its social media channels.

The video commences with visuals from its recent advertisement featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni while kids around him enjoy a bowl of the long and non-sticky noodles from YiPPee!

After establishing love for the brand, the film subsequently leads the viewer to visuals from the manufacturing facility where the workforce is working tirelessly to meet the production requirements while ensuring adherence to the highest levels of hygiene and safety protocols.

This includes wearing masks, head caps, practicing social distancing and the automated manufacturing facility involving no human intervention.

While consumers are making adjustments to embrace 'new ways of life' during these trying times, the noodles category serves both functional and emotional benefits.

According to ITC, the company's instant noodles segment has witnessed heightened demand.

The growing demand of noodles was also capitalised by brands such as Wai Wai, Top Ramen and Knorr.

