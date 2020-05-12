COVID-19 impact | Nearly 70% Indians feel brands must take care of employees, customers 

With Indian businesses continuing to work remotely adapting to the new normal, a survey conducted by research firm Qualtrics has shown how COVID-19 crisis has altered the drivers of brand trust for people in India.

According to the survey, 69 percent of respondents feel it is important for brands to take care of their employees and customers, and to not take advantage of the crisis to maximise profits.

The survey also revealed that during the COVID-19 outbreak, 50 percent of the respondents said their trust in the brands they regularly engaged with had increased while trust in government has increased by 72 percent during COVID-19.

In a similar sentiment, when respondents were asked what behaviors increase trust during the crisis, taking care of employees was the top ranked attribute (37 percent), followed by not taking advantage of maximising profits during a crisis (36 percent), and taking care of customers (32 percent).

When it comes to brand communications, Indians are more interested in the operational impact of COVID-19 compared to sales and promotional marketing, the survey showed.

The top three messages respondents wanted to hear how the businesses were responding to the crisis (75 percent), the impact on distribution (48), and information on products and services (48 percent).

Findings in the Qualtrics study also revealed how Indians want brands to communicate with them, highlighting a strong preference for tried and tested channels.

WhatsApp came out on top as the most preferred communication channel (63 percent), followed by Facebook (58 percent), and online media (55 percent). Bottom of the list was TikTok (18 percent), print media (23 percent), and radio (24 percent).

Social distancing restrictions have limited the ways businesses can interact with their consumers, for communications to be effective brands need to find a balance in how often they are communicating, and the topics being discussed, Qualtrics said in the report.

