App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | MakeMyTrip to lay off 350 employees

The company has taken the 'inevitable decision' of rightsizing the workforce in businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MakeMyTrip is going to lay off 350 employees, as per CNBC-TV18.

Group Executive Chairman Deep Kalra and Group CEO Rajesh Magow have written to employees, saying that they have analysed the impact closely over the last two months and spent time thinking about business recovery. It has “become clear that certain lines of business are deeply affected than others,” they said.

“It is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of our business lines in its current form,” they added.

Close

The company has taken the “inevitable decision” of rightsizing the workforce in businesses.

related news

“The staff rationalisation we have had to undertake is mapped to our future business strategy,” Kalra and Magow said.

They say that they have “tried to offer support including Mediclaim coverage for individuals and their families till the end of the year, leave encashment, gratuity, retaining the right to exercise part of RSUs as applicable, retention of company laptops and outplacement support apart from salary payments as per their notice periods”.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:28 am

tags #MakeMyTrip

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

Double blow to the Bengal economy

Double blow to the Bengal economy

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.