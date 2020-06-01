COVID-19 impact | MakeMyTrip to lay off 350 employees

MakeMyTrip is going to lay off 350 employees, as per CNBC-TV18.

Group Executive Chairman Deep Kalra and Group CEO Rajesh Magow have written to employees, saying that they have analysed the impact closely over the last two months and spent time thinking about business recovery. It has “become clear that certain lines of business are deeply affected than others,” they said.

“It is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of our business lines in its current form,” they added.

The company has taken the “inevitable decision” of rightsizing the workforce in businesses.

“The staff rationalisation we have had to undertake is mapped to our future business strategy,” Kalra and Magow said.

They say that they have “tried to offer support including Mediclaim coverage for individuals and their families till the end of the year, leave encashment, gratuity, retaining the right to exercise part of RSUs as applicable, retention of company laptops and outplacement support apart from salary payments as per their notice periods”.



