COVID-19 impact: Indian aviation sector may lose $4 billion in FY21, says CAPA India

"Recent traffic has mostly comprised of essential repositioning traffic, with passengers that were stuck in the wrong place when the lockdown was announced returning to their home base. Discretionary travel has been limited, as reflected in the fact that more than 90 percent of bookings have been for one-way travel, compared with 40 percent prior to COVID," the report said.

Though the government has allowed airlines to operate up to 45 percent of their summer schedule but it has made little difference as passenger load hovers around the half-way mark. Fares, which have been capped within a range, have tended to be closer to the lower end of the band, CAPA India said.