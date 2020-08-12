COVID-19 impact | CFO's choices in steering companies to ride the new normal

A recent survey of CFOs conducted by a global consulting firm revealed that half the CFOs were cautiously optimistic about the outlook in July than they were in April. Most were working on optimising working capital, streamlining performance management and of course, the quintessential enterprise-wide cost reduction initiatives.

This is the time for a CFO to strike a fine balance as the role would involve building agility and resilience in the short term while readying the organisation to lead the growth in the new normal. Given below are a few of the points they need to keep in mind to emerge as a leader in current times and beyond.

Growth and profitability

Growth and profitability are two important levers for any company. In the current, constrained market, the urge to demonstrate revenue growth needs to be balanced with the use of discerning lens on how those orders pan out to fructify profits. While this provides an opportunity, the responsibility rests largely with the CFOs and the finance function to ensure that margins are protected Profit over volumes has always been our mantra for quality growth. Various empirical research has shown that companies that plan for growth in a downturn always benefit when the markets revive. Currently, companies focused on industrial sectors that are expected to come back to growth sooner will be the ones to ride ahead in the new normal.

Resilience for the present and preparedness for the future

CFOs and the finance function everywhere are struggling to build organisational resilience to navigate the present situation. It is very important for any organisation to plan with an outlook of the future of a new normal. Tackling the present involves activities such as measures to improve the liquidity situation, consistent and transparent communication with stakeholders, high levels of governance and the critical activity of planning through future scenarios. While not letting go of the reins in cost control or liquidity measures, it is important through scenario planning to decide on the new parameters for leadership to plan for the new normal. This is where a lot of predictive tools can be deployed for real-time visibility to financial analysis and planning. To build the preparedness for the future, this visibility would help build a dashboard of desired matrices for the leadership to help plan those moves for the future.

Cash as culture or revenue-focused delivery of organisations

Cash is no longer the king but the emperor in current times. There is a saying that goes that if you are looking for cash, look within. There are many obvious areas like receivables, inventory, sound working capital practices, capital expenditure plans, which are the usual areas when companies relook at cash practices. The difference lies in making it a culture at multiple levels or making it about reshaping certain processes and policies for reactive one-time gains. When it comes to making it a culture, sometimes it could be as simple as motivating the sales force on the one hand and on the other, treating suppliers as partners with a strategy to balance both. Similarly, while being revenue-focused is important as maintaining targets of business growth are critical, it is also paramount to balance the health of the business in terms of margins, profits, cash, etc.

So, bigger is not necessarily better. Especially in current times where topline has been significantly eroded for most companies, the inclination would be to focus on recovering it at a significant pace, if markets permit. There is a delicate balance as to when to cut margins to generate more sales, make an adjustment to credit terms to increase customers, in other words, do what is required to grow the business. It is important to create a conducive enterprise-wide atmosphere where people at all levels are having value conversations, where potential is not limited only to improving benchmarks or performance sustained at the cost of company balance sheets.

Cost reductions or spending wisely in early investments as recovery starts

A lot of research conducted during the earlier financial downturn has demonstrated that companies which emerged stronger are the ones that had prepared in advance for the recovery and the changed the normal. So, cost reduction programs could also be about spending wisely. Organisations are using this time also to invest in deepening their customer relationships – in transporting the customer to a different arena, capitalising on digital services, remote commissioning, troubleshooting and other services, innovative packaged offerings for greater value, etc. Such times bring about the opportunity for us to rethink our cost structures and the way we conduct our business, among other things. It is therefore important that any plan-ahead teams are supported by early investments be it in customer engagement, adaptive operations and fueling innovations as the recovery sets in.

People make the difference

Without a doubt, the statement that organisations are made of people is the key to ushering in the transformation within the organisation. Reprioritising and making some quick moves on certain policies that help people reskill to adapt to the changing needs also apply to the finance function.

(The author is CFO, ABB India Ltd)