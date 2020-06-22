COVID-19 impact | Coca-Cola India head T Krishnakumar says any immediate consumption outlook may be inconclusive

Any consumption outlook for India might be incomplete or inconclusive, according to T Krishnakumar, President of Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

The Indian market is seeing an improvement in consumer sentiment and consumption, Krishnakumar told ET Prime.

"Away from home consumption in channels like travel, restaurants, entertainment and hospitality may take a little longer to come back to normal. But at-home consumption is robust and growing… We continue to evolve our business models to the changing scenario," Krishnakumar said.

In India, out-of-home consumption usually accounts for 80 percent of beverage sales in the April-June quarter, the report said.

Companies faced supply chain disruptions and shortage of labour during the lockdown, but the situation has improved of late.

Krishnakumar added the company may have to tweak its business model, based on the scenario after the pandemic.

"As the situation evolves, we will flex our business models to adapt to the new normal to deliver long-term shared value in India. We will get there sooner than later and we are positive about that," he said.

Almost all of Coca Cola India's 50 factories have resumed production, the report said.

