COVID-19 fight | Urgent reforms needed for a turnaround: Rekha Sethi, AIMA

With the government easing lockdown restrictions and trying to revive the economy battered by the COVID-19 outbreak, organisations are also looking to find ways to wriggle out of this crisis.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, AIMA Director General Rekha Sethi speaks on the challenges that the companies and the government will face as every stakeholder tries to come to terms with the 'new normal'.

Edited excerpts:

Q. India has started unlocking. What is your view on the restarting businesses? By when do you expect things to return to some degree of normalcy?

A. India has no option but to unlock because the country does not have the capacity to wait for the vaccine. The lockdown has drained businesses, people and the government. However, it will be months before any semblance of stability emerges. The virus is still spreading and the hysteria about it will make it difficult for businesses to function with any confidence.

Q. The work from home concept is rapidly evolving into the 'new normal'. What are the key management lessons that businesses are taking out of this and what are the key challenges in this setup?

A. The biggest management lesson from the work from home phenomenon is that much of the work can be done from anywhere. Business leaders have realized that the routine travel and meetings are wasteful. They can get a lot more done at a much lower cost by mixing work from home with in-office work. They need less real estate and fewer support employees. However, work from home concept requires investment in digital infrastructure, cloud-based applications, digital security and digital support for all employees at home. It also requires managers and workers to learn remote work ethics and etiquettes.

Q. One of the biggest changes that COVID-19 has brought about is in the space of education. Online education has emerged as the mainstream mode of imparting education. What are the implications of this shift in management education?

A. COVID-19 has mainstreamed online education. Online content was already being used at B-schools, but as a supplement to classroom activities. Lockdown has forced regulators to give higher weightage to online learning. Internships have gone online during this period. AIMA has taken the initiative to let students take Management Aptitude Test (MAT) from home by remote proctoring. Even after the campuses reopen, the institutes and regulators are likely to build on the online capabilities developed during lockdown.

Q. What are the key areas that a manager will have to adapt to in the post-COVID-19 world?

A. Managers will return to a changed world. Instead of holding and attending meetings, they would be required to report and instruct electronically. Instead of travelling to shake hands and sign papers, they would start and conclude most deals remotely. With everybody hooked into the digital matrix, managers will learn to be guided by data and algorithms. A lot of the management tasks and roles will be automated. Managers will have to focus more on business development and innovation than on operations.

Q. The government has announced a Rs 20.97 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Package to revive the economy. What are your views on this?

A. It is quite courageous of the government to put together such a massive package given its fiscal constraints. It is working mostly through monetary action to help businesses save themselves. In this environment, the Atmanirbhar strategy can have significant outcomes, especially in the agriculture and MSME sectors.

Q. What are the major changes in the course curriculum of management education that you foresee to prepare future business executives for a post-COVID-19 world?

A. Technology will become more central to management education content as well as delivery. Digital business and operating models, data analytics, artificial intelligence, virtual organisation, gig economy etc will become core to management education. Specialisations will increasingly have tech as suffix, for example - fintech, edutech, healthtech and agritech.

Q. India is seeking to turn itself into a global investment hotspot and become a preferred destination for manufacturers seeking to reshore operations out of China. What are the main issues that India needs to address to achieve its goal?

A. The paucity of infrastructure and modern manufacturing skills are the obvious constraints. The government is investing in both areas to catch up. The cost and ease of doing business are also challenges in India. But that has been addressed by the government by changing labour laws and lowering the tax rate for new factories to the level of east Asian countries.

Q. What are the main policy reforms and regulatory changes that need to be taken up on priority to bring about a quick turnaround in the Indian economy?

A. Clarity and certainty are fundamental to a quick turnaround in the economy. India can do with urgent reforms in a large number of areas, including employment, land rights and trade, taxation, education, etc. The longer the policy visibility, the faster the turnaround would be.

