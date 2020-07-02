App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 fight | IndiGo to give 25% discount on airfare to doctors and nurses

"The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity," the airline said.

PTI
 
 
IndiGo on July 2 said it will offer a 25 percent discount on the airfare to doctors and nurses till the end of the year as they are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity," the airline said.

"The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo's website, valid for sale and travel from July 01, 2020 till December 31, 2020," it added.

Passenger loads continue to be low in domestic flights, the operations of which resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 71,471 passengers travelled on 785 flights on July 1. This means, on an average, there were 91 passengers in a plane on Wednesday. Since the commonly used A320 aircraft has around 180 seats in it, this means that the passenger load was just around 50 percent on July 1.

IndiGo has termed the aforementioned scheme as a "Tough Cookie" campaign.

"As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board," it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:00 pm

