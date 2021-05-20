MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 deep freezes peak-season ice cream sales for 2nd straight year

Ice cream makers get a big chunk of their sales and profits in the April-June period but lockdowns in many regions has derailed demand even though dairy products have been listed in the “essential” category of goods.

Devika Singh
May 20, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Representational Image (Pixabay)

 
 
Ice cream makers such as Amul, Arun Icecreams, Naturals Ice Cream are in for another bleak summer as lockdowns in many parts of the country have wiped out 35-40 percent of peak-season sales.

Summer months are the peak season for ice cream sales in the country and according to industry estimates, most companies draw about 40-60 percent of their entire sales and 80 percent of profits during the period.

These companies had suffered last year also because of the strictly enforced nationwide lockdown that coincided with the peak season.

Demand cools down 

This time, most states under lockdown have listed dairy products and confectionaries in the items regarded as essential, which exempts them from restrictions, but demand has fallen.

“In FY21, we were able to generate only 50 percent of our ice cream sales as compared to the previous year and we are expecting a similar dip this year also,” shared R.S. Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns Amul.

Amul claims to be the top player in the ice cream segment with a market share of about 41 percent. The decline in sales, Sodhi said, however, will not have much impact on the overall performance of Amul as this segment contributes only 4-5 percent to its business.

Due to the relaxation in rules, Mumbai-based Naturals Ice Cream is operating most of its 140 stores, except for the ones in malls. But the walk-ins are low.

Siddhant Kamath, Director, Naturals Ice Cream, said walks-ins to its outlets have almost halved in comparison to the pre-COVID times. Deliveries have come to its rescue this time.

“We drew about 80 percent of our sales from walk-ins and the rest from delivery. However, now we are seeing 60 percent business coming from deliveries,” he added. Overall, the company is clocking only 60-70 percent of its summer sales as compared to the pre-COVID period.

Hatsun Agro’s Arun Icecreams is also struggling because of the pandemic.

RG Chandramogan, CMD of Hatsun Agro, said the peak summer season is expected to be a complete washout this year too. The company expects to clock 40-45 percent of its pre-pandemic business for ice cream in FY22.

 

Production hit 

Ice cream production in the country, which has been on a continuous climb from FY15 till FY20, dropped around 42 percent in FY21, according to data from Care Ratings. Its production is directly linked to consumption due to the limited shelf life of the product.
TAGS: #Amul #Arun Icecreams #Hatsun Agro #ice-cream #Naturals Ice cream
first published: May 20, 2021 06:08 pm

