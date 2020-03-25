Coronavirus pandemic: Agenda items for CFOs in the coming quarters

Last few days have seen umpteen news items regarding complete production lockdowns and disruptions in supply chains of essential commodities and services and their slow corrosive impact on financials.

The road to recovery, however, will be the toughest for CFOs with some skilful juggling required of them. Here is a list of things that are probably going through their minds as this pandemic plays out locally and globally.

Business continuity: Even if the complete lockdown in India ends in 21 days, business is unlikely to go back to normal immediately after the lockdown. Fear of another wave of infections will keep everyone on tenterhooks. Business continuity plans will therefore need a regular refresh taking into account the new and evolving circumstances.

Though the Prime Minister has urged companies to be considerate, there is likely to be a raft of cost cutting measures that will be introduced in the new financial year in order to cope with revenue foregone due to COVID-19. Every nook and cranny in the cost structure is likely to get a close scrutiny.

Already in March, the cascading impact of the lockdown in China was visible. The lockdown in India will accentuate the disruptions further. And when the Indian and the global economy fire up again, the bottlenecks will keep moving through the supply chain for several weeks and maybe months, before the chinks are completely ironed out.

New technologies that reduce costs and ensure business continuity will probably get a fillip. Deeper and more extensive digitalisation will become the new necessity for many companies in the post-COVID-19.