you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Agenda items for CFOs in the coming quarters

The global pandemic is likely to test the resilience of companies like no other event before it.

Shalini Dagar


Last few days have seen umpteen news items regarding complete production lockdowns and disruptions in supply chains of essential commodities and services and their slow corrosive impact on financials.

The road to recovery, however, will be the toughest for CFOs with some skilful juggling required of them. Here is a list of things that are probably going through their minds as this pandemic plays out locally and globally.

Business continuity: Even if the complete lockdown in India ends in 21 days, business is unlikely to go back to normal immediately after the lockdown. Fear of another wave of infections will keep everyone on tenterhooks. Business continuity plans will therefore need a regular refresh taking into account the new and evolving circumstances.

Cost cuts

Though the Prime Minister has urged companies to be considerate, there is likely to be a raft of cost cutting measures that will be introduced in the new financial year in order to cope with revenue foregone due to COVID-19. Every nook and cranny in the cost structure is likely to get a close scrutiny.

Supply chain links

Already in March, the cascading impact of the lockdown in China was visible. The lockdown in India will accentuate the disruptions further. And when the Indian and the global economy fire up again, the bottlenecks will keep moving through the supply chain for several weeks and maybe months, before the chinks are completely ironed out.

TechnologyNew technologies that reduce costs and ensure business continuity will probably get a fillip. Deeper and more extensive digitalisation will become the new necessity for many companies in the post-COVID-19.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 09:01 pm

tags #CFO Diary #coronavirus

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

