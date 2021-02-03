Covaxin in US market: Bharat Biotech, Ocugen enter pact

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

Bharat Biotech and Ocugen, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, have entered into an agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise - the Indian vaccine maker’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval including emergency use approval (EUA) and commercialization for the US market. Bharat Biotech will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen’s receipt of an EUA. In addition, Bharat Biotech will support the technology transfer for manufacturing in the US.

In consideration for the exclusive license to the US market, Ocugen will share the profits from the sale of Covaxin in the US market with Bharat Biotech, with Ocugen retaining 45 percent of the profits.

"In preparation for the development of Covaxin in the US, Ocugen’s management and vaccine scientific advisory board have started discussions with the US FDA and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop a regulatory path to secure EUA and, eventually, get a biologics license application approval in the US for the vaccine," a joint statement of Bharat Biotech and Ocugen said.

The US-based company is also in active discussions with manufacturers in the US to produce a significant number of doses of Covaxin to support the country’s immunization program.

“Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access... With the recent progression of Covaxin use under EUA in India, I am confident that we will be able to work with Ocugen to develop a plan to bring Covaxin to the US market," Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech said.

Covaxin was approved in India for restricted emergency use under clinical trial mode. The vaccine has been rolled out in India, and is currently used to vaccinate healthcare and frontline workers.