Coronavirus: Two Tata Sons' employees observe self-quarantine

Two employees at Tata Sons who travelled internationally are under self-imposed quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sources told Moneycontrol. The employees are following the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines in this process.

The organisation has also issued an advisory to all employees to avoid office visitors and also avoid face-to-face meetings of more than 20 people. Moneycontrol has viewed a copy of the advisory.

"Please avoid all large face-to-face gatherings/meetings. Please review and discuss already planned events," the company communication read.

Further Tata Sons employees have also been told to avoid office visitors even if it involves interviews. For meetings, staff have been asked to use the digital medium instead.

There are 81 positive cases of COVID-19 in India and governments across states are taking measures to ensure it does not spread. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also asked private companies to offer 'work-from-home' to employees wherever possible.

Tata Sons employees have also been asked to avoid non-essential travel, both domestic and international. All business travel to and from China, Japan, Italy, Taiwan, South Korea, France, Germany, Iran and Spain will also stand cancelled until further notice.

Employees returning/transiting from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Iran, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, France, UAE, Israel, Germany and Spain have to observe a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.

"You are further requested to submit a travel and health record and a fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner before returning to work. In case you experience any flu-like symptoms—runny nose, cold, cough, fever, etc., please get tested at a government-designated hospital," said the advisory.

Employees returning from any other domestic or international destination in the last 14 days have to submit their health records with their travel history to their manager and a designated human resource team member.

Apart from this, general hygiene measures like social distancing (three feet distance between an individual and anyone who is coughing/sneezing) apart from getting medical help for flu-like symptoms have been advised.