you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

Cipla has not disclosed the pricing of the drug, Hetero said it will supply its version of remdesivir at Rs 5,000- Rs 6,000 per vial.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
Cipla and Hetero, on June 21, said they had launched generic versions of remdesivir.

Both the companies received regulatory approval of remedesivir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), on June 20, for restricted emergency use as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need.

Cipla launched its verion of remedesivir 100 mg vial (injectable) under brand name CIPREMI, while Hetero launched the product under the brand name COVIFOR.

Cipla has not disclosed the pricing of the drug, Hetero said it would supply its version of remdesivir at Rs 5,000- Rs 6,000 per vial.

Hetero has said it wants to ensure the five-day treatment or six vials should cost not more than Rs 30,000 per patient.

"As part of a risk management plan, Cipla will provide training on use of the drug, informed patient consent documents, conduct post marketing surveillance as well as conduct a Phase IV clinical trial on Indian patients," Cipla said in a statement.

Also Read: Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end

The company said it would be commercialising remdesivir through its own facilities and partnered sites.

"The drug will be supplied through government and open market channels, to ensure equitable distribution," the company added.

Sources say Cipla has partnered with BDR Pharma to manufacture the drug.

“We will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem towards providing access to such promising treatments in furtherance with our belief that no patient should be denied access to life-saving treatments,” Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla said.

Hetero said it had enough stocks to supply to the present needs of the country

"We can ensure that the product is immediately made available to patients across the country," said B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman - Hetero Group of Companies.

Also Read: Check advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

In May, Gilead Sciences entered into voluntary non-exclusive license with Cipla, Hetero, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mylan and Pakistani company to manufacture and market remdesivir in 127 countries including India. Gilead later entered similar agreement with Zydus Cadila and Dr Reddy's.

The Indian health ministry protocol says the Gilead's antiviral drug may be considered in patients with moderate disease or those on oxygen.

The protocol advises giving the drug against people with liver disease, kidney failure, pregnant or lactating women, and children under 12 years.

Remdesivir usage is for five days, 200 mg IV (intravenous) on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV daily for five days.

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

