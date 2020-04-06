Coronavirus pandemic | White goods summer season demand set for a washout

White goods makers are set to incur heavy losses due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

The report said that even after country returns to normalcy, demand for summer products will not take off.

Appliance makers have already been forced to hike product prices by 5-8 percent.

Currently, both manufacturing of consumer durables as well as sales of appliances have been put on hold because they fall under the non-essential category. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak where China was the epicentre, there is dearth of availability of components for products like air conditioners, televisions and refrigerators.

What are the concerns?

Apart from the external factors, labour shortage could also be a concern. The Emkay report said that labour shortage during initial days of resumption can affect production schedule of manufacturers. Right now, several workers have gone back to their native towns due to the lockdown.

For customers, appliance purchase is aided by loans from banks and other financial institutions. The report said that a lack of aggression from financing companies can also adversely impact demand. The only silver lining could be the benign commodity prices while sustained weak demand could mean companies passing on benefits to consumers.

Among the business segments, the report said that the business-to-business segment is expected to struggle for a longer period with potential postponement of private capital expenditure and a gradual spending uptick from the government.

Given the current market volatility and sustained heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, the report also said that stock prices of companies with high FII holding will continue to remain volatile and could potentially see further downside.

The report said that there will be a recovery starting from the fourth quarter of the current financial year (FY21).

Emkay said that there have been changes in FY21 estimates due to the production disruption until 30 April, B2B growth and muted demand even in Q2.

"Our base case assumes 30 days of revenue loss in Q1FY21 with a gradual recovery from Q4, while our worst-case scenario assumes gradual recovery starting from H2FY22," said the report.

Although the slow revenue and earnings growth trajectory will keep valuations under check, the report said that growth will bounce back from FY22, backed by spending from consumers and government alike.

"We believe that a revival in growth trajectory and outperformance by companies will lead to an expansion in multiples in the medium term while earlier premium valuations will take some time to come back," the report said.

What is the outlook?

Though there is still a lack of clarity on the lockdown timelines and the resumption of economic activity, the report assumes that production activities will gradually start from May 2020 with a gradual uptick in utilization.

However, it said that the demand scenario is expected to remain grim in H1FY21 for both B2B and B2C segments, while replacement demand, which constitutes ~30 percent of sales, should continue to see traction.

Emkay said that factors like liquidity condition, market share shift from unorganised to organised sector and replacement demand in highly penetrated categories such as fans and lighting could be some of the areas to watch out for.

Will there be a replacement demand?

The report said that over the past few years, demand for both durables and electronics products has increased at a decent pace. This, it said, can translate into replacement demand on a sustained basis going forward.

In its future calculations, Emkay said that the report has assumed ~8-10 years of replacement cycle across durables. This translates into ~30-55 percent of incremental volumes coming from replacement demand across categories.

"We believe that in a weak demand scenario, first-time buyers might want to postpone purchases while replacement demand should continue. Sustained brand positioning, distribution expansion, and after-sales services will become more crucial as replacement buyers would look to get better experience compared with existing affiliation with a particular brand," it added.

For a majority of white-goods players, the onset of summer season (February to April) accounts for a high chunk of sales followed by festive sales beginning August and continuing till Diwali in November. With summer sales period being a washout, it is likely that new products and higher discounts would be the key focus during the festive sales of 2020.