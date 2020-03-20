Coronavirus pandemic | Tata Group to ensure full payment to temporary workers, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic is a major global crisis that will have 'a large and deep financial impact on the weaker socio- economic segments of our society,' Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Group will ensure temporary workers get their payments.

Chandrasekaran added that the Tata companies are also working closely with micro, small and medium enterprises, to ensure their dues are cleared timely.

"During this time of crisis, our group companies commit to ensuring full payments to the temporary workers and daily wage earners who are working in our offices and at our sites in India for the month of March and April, 2020, even if these workers are not able to work due to either quarantine measures, site closures, plant shutdowns or other reasons," Chandrasekaran said in a statement on March 20.

Track this blog for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak

The statement from the Tata Sons Chairman comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon business community to not cut wages, even as coronavirus disrupts much of the economic activity in the country.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 is a major global crisis. The government is taking many proactive steps and precautionary measures to contain this threat in India," Chandrasekaran said.

He added that the Group companies have enabled work from home environment.

"We have asked our companies in India to rapidly and extensively adopt WFH to ensure that employees travel only in the most essential cases, excluding situations in which they are involved in the delivery of products and services for the larger public good," he said.

Focus on MSMEs

The MSME segment had been reeling under a financial stress through 2019. Coronavirus will now add to the damage.

The Tata Group, the Chairman added, is working closely with the sector.

"Our group companies follow a policy of making timely payments of legitimate dues. Under the current situation, we will monitor this closely to ensure that such dues are paid on an immediate basis in order to provide liquidity," he said.