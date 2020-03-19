Coronavirus pandemic | 6 lessons from 2014 SpiceJet crisis still hold good for carriers in these troubled times

By Sanjiv Kapoor

SpiceJet experienced a near-death situation in late 2014. The purpose of this article is not to go into why it happened or what forces were at play – a book can be written on that one day – but to highlight some of the steps that saw us through the crisis, allowed us to navigate an ownership change and fly back into profitability, just two years after Kingfisher Airlines ceased operations.

Some of the actions and learnings can be of great relevance today as the airline industry finds itself in a crisis of an unimaginable proportion due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Below are six key lessons from the SpiceJet experience:

1. Acknowledge the crisis

When I arrived at SpiceJet in late 2013, the airline was making massing losses with fuel prices over $120 a barrel. All department heads presented rosy “all is well, we are exceeding all our KPIs” reports to me during their first briefing. At the end of the meeting, I asked a simple question: “If everyone is rowing forward, why is the boat moving backwards?” There was silence in the room-- no one had an answer. There was no way we could be in denial any longer.

2. Business as usual won't wash

It is only after this that we faced up to the reality and commenced daily “save-the-company” meetings that started at 9 am sharp. I chaired them personally, didn’t delegate to someone else. We discussed tactics and strategies and pored over the performance of the previous day, trying to determine the impact of the measures being taken. The signal was clear that we were in a serious situation and that “business as usual” – strolling into work at 10.30 am or later and then proceeding to the cafeteria for a leisurely breakfast– was not an option. We were in a fight for survival!

3.Lead from the front, communicate

Senior management was told to be visible, was deployed across the network to communicate with staff and convey a sense of urgency.

Emails were sent weekly—sometimes even twice—by me, and not delegated to HR, to keep the staff posted on the situation, what we were doing to turn the company around and the support and commitment we needed from them.

Inputs were solicited from everyone and every input had to be responded to by a senior management member within 48 hours. Yes, even back then there was a risk of emails leaking, therefore they were written in a manner that would not hurt the company if leaked.

4. Engage with stakeholders, get their support

For us, the key stakeholders were our staff, our suppliers (especially the lessors and Boeing), the government and our customers. Staff were engaged in groups and asked three basic questions: "what keeps you awake at night; what would make you look more forward to coming to work in the morning and if you were running the company, what is the one thing you would change?"

We were in constant touch with our key suppliers, outlining the measures taken to turn the company around and to raise cash. Concessions were agreed to with many of the suppliers, indeed funding from potential investors was made conditional to pre-agreed concessions.

At the height of our crisis, when we were still scrambling for funding and oil was stubbornly sticking to $120 a barrel, some lessors began re-possessing their aircraft. I recall a trip I made to Los Angeles for just one day to meet a key lessor whose support was essential, as many Asians, especially Chinese, lessors took their lead from this lessor. This lessor was none other than the legendary Steven Udvar-Hazy, considered to be the founder of the aircraft leasing industry (the Smithsonian Aerospace Museum Annex near Washington Dulles airport is named after him).

The honest and passionate face-to-face discussions with Steven on what we were doing at SpiceJet along with early results saw him keep faith with us. He decided he would support SpiceJet despite our arrears and not withdraw his aircraft. The Chinese lessors followed his lead. If not for this trip and Steven's support, SpiceJet would possibly have been left with no aircraft.

Customers were kept in the loop. We clearly communicated to them the measures SpiceJet was taking to regain their trust. They were also told, in as simple and logical terms as possible, of their rights and options when flights were impacted.

5.Take care of your staff and pay salaries

Last but not least was the directive from the then promoter, Kalanithi Maran, who instructed me "whatever happens, even if you have to give up aircraft, pay the staff". This instruction probably saved the company that fateful December day in 2014 when SpiceJet was forced to suspend operations for a day.

Our staff were manhandled at the airports, some even had their shirts torn off and many were physically assaulted. But they all showed up for work the next day, as they had been paid their salaries. They never gave up hope (the longest delay for the highest-paid groups was about three weeks – I assured the staff that whatever the situation, I would ensure I was the last to be paid). Two years earlier when another airline suspended operations for a day, they never flew again. Their staff had not been paid for 10 months.

It may well be necessary for both staff and senior management to accept salary reductions or even no-pay leaves during a fight for survival. In such situations, the management again needs to be fair and transparent, using the principle of "shared sacrifice". And thereafter, it should live up to its commitments to the very best of its ability.

6.Learn, go for the best

Finally, at all times, learn from the best and get support from the best to help navigate a crisis. We engaged some of the best advisers and experts in their fields to help us with our turnaround plan as well as to review our contracts and help us negotiate with our creditors. The value they created was worth many times the fees paid and payback was in a matter of weeks. Though there is an urgent need to conserve cash, a crisis is not a time to be penny wise and pound foolish.

(Sanjiv Kapoor is a former CSCO, Vistara, and a former COO, SpiceJet)