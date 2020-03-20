App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | SBI sets up 'Emergency Credit Line'

The duration of the scheme is untill June 30, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on March 20 announced that it was setting up a an 'Emergency Credit Line' to help borrowers tide over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The duration of the scheme is untill June 30, 2020.

The loan amount has been set at 10 percent of the existing Fund Based  Working Capital Limits (Rs 200 crore).

Close

Track this blog for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak

All standard accounts which have not been classified as SMA 1 or 2 as on March 16, 2020, are eleigible.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.