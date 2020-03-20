Coronavirus pandemic | SBI sets up 'Emergency Credit Line'

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on March 20 announced that it was setting up a an 'Emergency Credit Line' to help borrowers tide over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The duration of the scheme is untill June 30, 2020.

The loan amount has been set at 10 percent of the existing Fund Based Working Capital Limits (Rs 200 crore).

Track this blog for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak

All standard accounts which have not been classified as SMA 1 or 2 as on March 16, 2020, are eleigible.