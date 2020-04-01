Coronavirus pandemic| Samsung extends product warranties till May 31

Amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, consumer electronics firm Samsung is offering an extended warranty till May 31 on their products. This will be applicable for products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30, 2020.

The company said in a tweet that it is extending warranties to ensure well-being of customers. COVID-19 has led to a lockdown being announced in India for 21 days. This has led to non-essential services being halted and individuals being mandated to stay at home.

"The health and well-being of our customers, partners and employees is important to us. With the Indian government's mandate to observe complete lockdown, we have shut operations across our service centers and customer call centers. We urge our customers to use our Live Chat facility to reach out to us with any queries on their products," said a Samsung India spokesperson.

Without a warranty, customers are required to pay in case of any repairs of their products. Usually, customers have to visit the store or call up dedicated help lines to extend warranties by paying a fee. A warranty extension means that the appliance is protected for a longer period.

Other appliance companies are also taking similar steps to ensure customers don’t step out of their homes.

Home appliance maker Haier announced on March 27 that the warranty on all its products expiring in the months of March and April 2020, will be further extended by two months after the lockdown is lifted.

Haier also said that their service team will be available to remotely help the customers with their service queries through multiple channels including WhatsApp, live chat support and calls.

Appliance owners have been going through a hard time as their service requests have been delayed due to the lockdown. Not only are customer-service teams unable to travel due to suspension of public transport but other third-party service agents have also suspended operations.