App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Panic shopping affects BigBasket, Grofers

Staples products such as flour and milk are flying off the shelves in no time not just on BigBasket, but also on rival online grocery shop Grofers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the cases of patients testing positive for the deadly novel coronavirus continues to rise in India, panic shopping has been increasing too. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself appealing people not to hoard essentials and deprive others of them, thousands of Indians are stocking up provisions in bulk.

This behaviour has been fuelled by fears of the coronavirus pandemic slipping into stage three in India, in which a nationwide lockdown may be in the offing to contain further spread of the virus.

This trend of shopping has affected the delivery efficiency of online grocery store BigBasket, reported the Live Mint.

Close

Recently, when a resident of Kolkata ordered groceries in bulk from BigBasket within a few days of hoarding supplies for a month, she was informed that her consignment would take two to four days to be delivered. Usually, Big Basket delivers in about 12 hours, but due to this worrying trend of panic shopping, several online orders were cancelled or delayed.

related news

According to the report, BigBasket is finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the sudden increase in orders. Staples products such as flour and milk are flying off the shelves in no time, not just on BigBasket but also on rival online grocery shop Grofers.

To tackle the acute supply crunch of essentials, BigBasket has resorted to altering its procurement process.

Commenting on this, BigBasket’s buying and merchandising national head Seshu Kumar Tirumala said: “Order volumes have almost doubled in the last two weeks alone… We are trying to predict demand for each item that is going out of stock…There are 2-3 SKUs (stock-keeping units) that go out of stock on a daily basis like hand sanitizers, and other kinds of hand wash items, and third is basic staples like rice, dal, etc.”

According to him, it takes longer to replenish the stock of hand sanitisers and handwashes. However, the basic staples are restocked within 12 hours.

Meanwhile, industry experts are predicting that consumers would gradually shift to using hyper-local aggregators like Swiggy Stores and Dunzo to buy their grocery if the likes of BigBasket are unable to bridge the sudden demand-supply gap.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #BigBasket #Coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.