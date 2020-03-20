Coronavirus pandemic | HUL says will reduce prices, increase production of sanitisers and hand wash

As the country braces to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on March 20 announced that it is reducing the prices of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15 percent.

The company said it will donate 2 crore pieces of Lifebuoy soaps in the next few months to 'the sections of the society which need it the most'.

"In public interest, HUL is reducing the prices of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15% . We are commencing production of these reduced priced products immediately and these will be available in the market in the next few weeks. HUL has also ramped up the production of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Handwash liquid and Domex Floor Cleaners and is committed to scaling it up even further in the coming weeks," the company said in a statement.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, said: "In crisis like this Companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with the Governments and our partners to ensure that we overcome this global health crisis together."

HUL said it will partner with medical institutions that are providing testing and care facilities to affected people and provide them free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners.

HUL also will donate Rs. 10 crores to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.