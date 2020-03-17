Coronavirus pandemic: Hoteliers bear the brunt as companies cancel events, go virtual

Occupancies in hotels, resorts and restaurants across India has taken a severe beating following the coronavirus outbreak as state governments and the Centre advice citizens to avoid travel and stay indoors.

Several corporate events as well as private gatherings have been cancelled following state government orders to avoid social events. Many organisers have therefore opted for a virtual launch instead of one at a hotel banquets.

German auto giant Volkswagen cancelled the March 18 launch event of the T-Roc SUV at a hotel in Delhi. The annual FICCI Frames event that was to be held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai has been postponed. GoaFest, the three-day annual event that was to take place at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim has been postponed.

The 21st edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which was scheduled to be held from March 27 to 29 in Indore and Bhopal has been postponed. Rossari Biotech IPO press conference dated March 13, scheduled at Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai too stands cancelled.

Restaurants (food and beverage) and banquets together generate about 50 percent revenue for a hotel, with balance coming from room occupancies. While low occupancies hit revenue, the coronavirus scare has crippled the food and beverage (F&B) segment too, hotel operators told Moneycontorl.

Anil Madhok, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels said, “In major cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which predominantly consist of IT-driven clients, business has just disappeared because occupancies are driven by foreign nationals. In Bengaluru, we were undertaking a daily business of Rs 25-30 lakh, which has now fallen to Rs 3 lakh. In smaller cities, business has dropped by 20-30 percent. Occupancy in Mumbai and Delhi has also fallen 20-30 percent. F&B is separately impacted because many states have banned banquet events. We have to follow government regulations.”

Though January-March is traditionally a strong quarter for the industry, the last 3-4 weeks has been particularly challenging.

Another Mumbai-based hotel operator said room rates have dropped 20-25 percent, especially in the last week or so, and yet have failed to draw in guests. "Restaurants are practically empty every evening.”

In view of the travel restrictions placed by corporates and governments some hoteliers are allowing guests to change their bookings without any cancellation charges.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, with 72 properties across 58 locations, will continue to waive, change dates or offer full refunds in regions affected by government-issued travel restrictions. All existing reservations, even those described as non-cancellable that are scheduled for arrival before April 15, can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival.

Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, said, "Business has taken a big hit. Till the first week of March, the impact was minimal. The situation started aggravating after Holi. The last five days have seen an erosion of up to 60 percent in some business hotels. Leisure hotels are holding strong. Till date in March, we are seeing an 18-20 percent drop across the group. However, we expect the situation to worsen in coming days. The impact is very bad in business hotels in metros and Tier 1 cities."