Coronavirus pandemic | Here's why airports argue they are worse off than airlines

Airports Council International, a leading industry association representing 602 airports globally, has called upon the Indian government to take steps to reduce the financial burden of its members who have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The steps, as suggested by the ACI, include a case-by-case basis waiver of concession fees that a private airport operator has to share with the government through a concession agreement.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, dated March 13, the ACI has sought reduction in airport taxes on air tickets and steps to incentivise air travel.

A similar call made earlier by the Association of Private Operators (APAO), an Indian body representing airports, evoked criticism. It had asked government to levy a fee on tickets to cover expenses to screen passengers for coronavirus. But IATA, the international body representing airlines, had criticised the move.

So, why is it that airports think that they are worse off than airlines with coronavirus wrecking the aviation industry?

The ACI lists out a few points:

- Airports make money through two revenue streams: aeronautical and commercial. Aeronautical revenues come from airlines and passengers who use airport facilities and services. These are critical to cover operating and capital costs. Commercial revenues come from retail and F&B outlets that dot the airports.

- Coronavirus, the Council said, has put a huge dent on these revenues as people avoid travel. ACI said passenger volumes are down by a quarter in Asia Pacific, and have halved in some hubs. Airports in the region are thus facing a loss of about $3 billion in the first three months of the year.











It also cited the high fixed costs of airports, which includes maintenance of runways and taxiways. "Unlike aircraft, these are not movable assets," it reasoned. Are these demands "self-serving interest in protecting profits without recognising what is happening in the world around us," that the IATA had accused the Indian airports body of? The debate continues.





"Reduced passenger traffic has adversely impacted the aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues for airports due to less sales at F&B and retail outlets," ACI said.



- ACI argued that while costs for airlines have fallen - for instance ATF costs after the slide in crude oil prices - that's not the same for airports.