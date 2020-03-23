App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how airlines can still make money. No, not by flying passengers

Airlines will focus on cargo, as the government has kept off cargo-only flights from suspension

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
With the government suspending domestic flights, airlines may seem to have been grounded. But there is still a hope; and that is in the exception that the government itself has given.

While announcing the suspension of flights, the Ministry of Civil Aviation noted that the "restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights." And that is the probably the life-line for airlines.

"Airlines were already working on plans to use passenger aircraft as cargo-only flight. They will fill up the holds with cargo," said a senior executive from the industry.

Even before the suspension came in, airlines had grounded about 40 percent of their fleet, with most of the international flights suspended, and having also cut domestic operations.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

"And these cargo are already attracting a premium," he added.

Especially so because passenger flights also used to carry cargo in their belly. But with their suspension, there is a vaccum.

"Also passenger trains used to carry freight, the kind that goods train don't. This will also now shift to air," said another executive from aviation. He pointed out that movement of trucks, across state borders, have already been restricted.

Nearly all airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, carry cargo.

International trend

In many of the overseas markets, airlines have already made the shift to carrying cargo along the aisles.

For instance, American Airlines earlier this month said that its's Boeing 777-300 passenger planes will fly to Europe, but carrying only cargo. These planes will carry medical supply, equipment of various kinds and even mail for US Army.

Also Read: Exclusive | India's airlines ground around 1 in every 2 planes

Industry executives said that cargo rates have climbed since the coronavirus outbreak. In some markets, the rates have increased by four times.

In India, SpiceJet has a separate cargo arm called SpiceXpress. It has a fleet of four aircraft, including three Boeing 737-700s  that have been converted into freighter planes.

At the same time, IndiGo, which has the largest fleet in the country, is the biggest player. BlueDart Aviation, the arm of DHL, is also a significant player.

The competition among them is set to increase with passenger flights being suspended. The government has not specified till when the suspension will last.

Till then, the airlines will focus on cargo to make up for some of the losses.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

