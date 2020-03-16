Here's how airlines are trying to stave off the coronavirus impact

From sensitising customers to bunking the myths related to the deadly coronavirus, airlines in India are leaving no stone unturned as they try to avoid the fate of their peers in other markets.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on March 14 sent a note to the airline's customers elucidating the measures it has taken to ensure safety in 'every stage' of a passenger's journey.

His counterpart at GoAir, Vinay Dube, too mailed a similar letter to customers, claiming 'we spend 6-7 hours cleaning each aircraft every day'.

SpiceJet, on the other hand, mailed customers a list of 'All you need to know about coronavirus and travel', quoting from the Harvard Medical School and the WHO.

The lines of communication come even as coronavirus spreads in India, with 114 people infected in the country. With fears that the virus may spread in magnitude similar to seen in other countries, including Italy and Spain, the travel industry is on tenterhooks.

And that is not without reason. While a budget airline has closed down in the UK, many others, including in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, have grounded half of their fleet and have asked employees to go on unpaid leave.

CAPA, the industry advisory, added that most airlines may file for bankruptcy by May-end. Its South Asia CEO Kapil Kaul told Moneycontrol that airlines with weaker balance sheet will be impacted the most.

To avoid such a fate, airlines in India are trying best to keep the cash flow coming. And that will only happen if passengers keep booking. Though IndiGo had indicated on March 11 that bookings have fallen by 20 percent, the airlines are not sitting back.

So, what are they doing?

All the airlines are countering the virus at different levels.

All are armouring their staff with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that include masks, gloves, and shoe covers, 'which are appropriately disposed of at regular intervals,' said Dutta.

On the ground, self-help kiosks are being disinfected, said GoAir's Dube and all the airlines, including SpiceJet, are ensuring enough supplies of sanitiser.

Special attention, say the airlines, is being given to cleaning the aircraft. While SpiceJet said that aircraft go through 'extensive deep cleaning' during their night halt, CEOs of IndiGo and GoAir pointed out to the use of hospital-grade disinfect.

GoAir and IndiGo, both of whom use Airbus aircraft, pointed out the use of High Efficiency Particulate Air, or HEPA, filters that are said to refresh cabin air every three minute.

While all these measures sound reassuring, some of the passengers took to Twitter to ask airlines to upload videos for more credibility. One of them pointed out to a video released by the Emirates, detailing how the Dubai-based airline cleans 248 aircraft every day.