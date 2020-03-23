Coronavirus pandemic: DGCA asks airlines to keep seats between two fliers empty

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an advisory on social distancing, has asked airlines to keep a seat between two passengers vacant, effectively making the middle seat empty in flights.

"Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty," the aviation regulator said in a notification on March 23.

Ironically, it won't be hard for airlines to follow the suggestion as a demand slump because of the coronavirus has seen low load factors.

Among other suggestions to limit the virus spread, the DGCA said the crew should maintain a distance while serving on-board.

Also, "Ensure adequate sparing at Check-in counters between passengers (minimum One meter) and also between each individual counters," it said.

During boarding, the DGCA said, airlines should avoid bunching of passengers; and "ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines. "

The advisory also had instructions for airports.

Airports should ensure, the DGCA said, that - even as they wait - the passengers should ensure enough distancing between the seats.