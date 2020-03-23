App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: DGCA asks airlines to keep seats between two fliers empty

The suggestion effectively means that the middle seat in flights will be vacant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representative image
representative image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an advisory on social distancing, has asked airlines to keep a seat between two passengers vacant, effectively making the middle seat empty in flights.

"Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty," the aviation regulator said in a notification on March 23.

Ironically, it won't be hard for airlines to follow the suggestion as a demand slump because of the coronavirus has seen low load factors.

Close

Among other suggestions to limit the virus spread, the DGCA said the crew should maintain a distance while serving on-board.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Also, "Ensure adequate sparing at Check-in counters between passengers (minimum One meter) and also between each individual counters," it said.

During boarding, the DGCA said, airlines should avoid bunching of passengers; and "ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines. "

The advisory also had instructions for airports.

Airports should ensure, the DGCA said, that - even as they wait - the passengers should ensure enough distancing between the seats.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.