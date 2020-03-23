Coronavirus pandemic: DGCA asks airlines to keep seats between two fliers empty

The suggestion effectively means that the middle seat in flights will be vacant
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an advisory on social distancing, has asked airlines to keep a seat between two passengers vacant, effectively making the middle seat empty in flights.
"Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty," the aviation regulator said in a notification on March 23.
Ironically, it won't be hard for airlines to follow the suggestion as a demand slump because of the coronavirus has seen low load factors.
Among other suggestions to limit the virus spread, the DGCA said the crew should maintain a distance while serving on-board.
Also, "Ensure adequate sparing at Check-in counters between passengers (minimum One meter) and also between each individual counters," it said.
During boarding, the DGCA said, airlines should avoid bunching of passengers; and "ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines. "
The advisory also had instructions for airports.Airports should ensure, the DGCA said, that - even as they wait - the passengers should ensure enough distancing between the seats.
