Coronavirus pandemic | Airfares on domestic routes plummet over 70% YoY

A lift operator stands inside a dedicated lift for people suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Airfares on domestic routes are beginning to plummet, with most companies, and holidaymakers, cutting down on travel plans to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Fares have come down by up to 33 percent on some routes in the last fortnight, show data from travel app ixigo.

The fall is more dramatic when compared from year-ago levels. For instance, ticket rates on Delhi-Mumbai routes have plummeted by over 70 percent, data from travel firm Yatra.com shows.

"Some popular domestic routes have seen a 20-25 percent decrease in last-minute fares on account of falling oil prices. Airlines are also refraining from increasing prices at the moment as they preempt a weakening of demand on the domestic side," said Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & CEO, ixigo travel app.

The fall in fares is an immediate reaction to increasing uncertainty owing to the coronavirus. The count of confirmed cases in India has increased to 73.

The worsening situation has airlines in a spot. IndiGo had on March 11, said that it has "witnessed a 15-20 percent decline in daily bookings in the past few days." It added, "We expect quarterly earnings to be materially impacted."

Vistara added that its business in some of the international and domestic routes has been impacted. "We are reviewing the situation every day and remain nimble in our approach," said a spokesperson.

The fares

Numbers from ixigo show that the steepest falls in the last fortnight are on routes connecting the national capital to other metros. These include flights from Delhi to Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

Source: ixigo

Interestingly, a few routes also saw an increase in fares. These include Bengaluru-Chennai and Delhi-Kolkata.

The hike, said ixigo's Bajpai, is a short term phenomenon and probably due to Holi travel.

A year-ago comparison, on the other hand, shows a clear trend of fares dropping all across.

Source: Yatra.com

International travel had already taken a hit with airlines reducing operations to destinations such as Singapore and Thailand. Now with the Indian government suspending tourist visas till April 15, the impact will now be felt on the other sectors too.

"We have received close to 35 percent cancellation queries from travellers planning their trip to foreign destinations. With few Indian airlines having suspended flight operations to destinations with high Coronavirus risk, airfares have dropped by 40 percent to affected destinations," said Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

"There has been about 18 percent drop in hotel rates and we are receiving cancellation requests from various travellers who are wary of taking up trips domestically as well," she added.