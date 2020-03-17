Coronavirus pandemic | Air India suspends services to UK, rest of Europe

Air India on March 17 suspended flights to the UK and rest of the Europe, a day after the government barred passengers from the region from entering India.

Announcing the suspension on Twitter, Air India said:

"All pax travelling to UK & Europe, may kindly note that in view of DGCA instructions regarding travel and visa restrictions related to #COVID2019, all flights to/from UK & Europe will operate only till 18th March 2020 & will remain suspended from 19th to 31st March, 2020."

The Ministry of Health in an advisory issued on March 16 had prohibited passengers of European Union, Turkey and the UK from travelling to India from March 18.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," Ministry of Health tweeted.

The ministry also expanded compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

"This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020 at the port of the first departure," it said.