Coronavirus pandemic: Air India pilots complain of flimsy PPE, lack of insurance cover against COVID-19

Air India's pilots have complained to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about 'substandard and flimsy personal protection equipment' that they have been supplied with.

In a letter to the minister, the pilots added that they also lack insurance to cover COVID-19 related risk.

"We have relentlessly offered our support," the letter said of the pilots leading rescue operations for Indians stranded abroad. But, they added,"we regret to inform you that we have been extremely concerned about certain important issues with regard to these operations."

Air India has been evacuating stranded Indians from across the world, including China, Germany and Israel.

"Our pilots and cabin crew are being provided substandard, ill-fitting and flimsy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that tear/disintegrate easily on rescue flights. Sanitisers are not provided in sufficient quantities and disinfection processes are short of industry best practices," Executive Pilots Association said in the mail.

The association is made up of pilots of Air India.







"There is no additional insurance policy for our pilots or cabin crew to cover any COVID 19 related risk, which leaves crew members' families extremely anxious and vulnerable given the distinct possibility of Force Majeure clauses being invoked by Life and Non-Life Insurance Companies in the event of a mass COVID 19 outbreak," the association said.





Another association, Indian Pilots Guild, also wrote a similar letter to the minister.