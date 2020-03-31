App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Abbott says it has plans to bring COVID-19 tests to the world

Abbott announced early this week that it had received USFDA's Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its rapid, portable, point-of-care molecular test for the detection of COVID-19.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drugmaker Abbott said on March 31 that it has plans to develop COVID-19 tests across its testing platforms, with the intent to make them accessible across the world.

“We are developing COVID-19 tests across our Abbott testing platforms [including laboratory and lateral flow tests] and plan to bring more tests forward with the intent to get them to more people in more places around the world," Abbott spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are working to produce as many tests as possible, running our production 24/7 and will expand manufacturing capacity when we can," the statement added.

Close

Abbott announced early this week that it had received USFDA's Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its rapid, portable, point-of-care molecular test for the detection of COVID-19.

related news

The test called ID NOW COVID-19 runs on the company's existing ID NOW machine, delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Currently, the ID NOW COVID-19 test is available only in the US as this is where most of its ID NOW instruments are in use today, the company said.

When will it come to India?

The company, however, didn't specify the timeline about any plans to launch ID NOW COVID-19 test in India.

“We don’t have country-specific plans to share,” Abbott spokesperson said.

The ID NOW platform, is a lightweight, portable machine around the size of a small toaster, which according to Abbott, is already the most widely available molecular point-of-care testing platform used for illnesses like flu and strep.

The machine can be used in healthcare settings such as physicians' offices, urgent care clinics, and hospital emergency departments.

The ID NOW COVID-19 test comes a week after the company launched its Abbott m2000 RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA test, which runs on the m2000 RealTime System located in the hospital and reference labs around the world.

Between the two platforms, Abbott expects to produce about 5 million tests per month.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Covid-19

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.