Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO Southeast Asia rolls out interim guidance to contain disease

Two countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region – Thailand and Nepal - have reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image

The World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia has urged countries in the region, including India, to remain vigilant, strengthen readiness to rapidly detect the coronavirus and prevent its spread.

“It is time to focus all efforts on readiness guided by whatever is known about coronavirus,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

As in the case with any new virus, much remains to be understood, she said, adding that globally WHO has prepared interim guidance on case detection, testing, clinical management of cases, infection prevention and control during health care, home care for people suspected of having the virus, and guidance on reducing transmission.

WHO is working with countries in the region to rollout these guidelines, prioritising reviewing and building capacities for laboratory diagnostic, including referral of specimens and diagnosis; trainings in case management, specimen collection and transportation, and infection prevention and control; logistics support and communicating risks and promoting desired behaviour in the community.

WHO regional office has been in contact with regional health ministers since the onset of the outbreak.

Last week, she took stock of the preparedness and support being extended by WHO to countries.

Two countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region – Thailand and Nepal - have reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Globally, WHO continues to work with networks of researchers and other experts to coordinate global work on surveillance, epidemiology, modelling, diagnostics, clinical care and treatment, and other ways to identify, manage the disease and limit onward transmission.

Though this coronavirus, which is being called novel coronavirus-2019, was not declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulation that met last week, its risk was assessed to be ‘high’.

WHO is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and remains committed to work with member countries to scale up readiness and implement IHR core capacities to respond to any importation, Dr Khetrapal Singh said, emphasizing that “we should continue to be vigilant and ready to contain and prevent any further spread.”

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

