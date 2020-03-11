App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight from Milan to Delhi failed to screen passengers

DGCA on March 10 asked airlines to ensure screening or face faction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A day after aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation warned airlines to ensure declaration by passengers or face action, it has emerged that an Air India flight from Milan to Delhi came without screening fliers for the coronavirus.

News agency ANI posted on Twitter that screening was done after the flight landed in Delhi.

Close
Italy is facing a severe crisis with 631 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus.

"Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi has been taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport; currently, all passengers are going through screening at the airport," the post added.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

