Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight from Milan to Delhi failed to screen passengers

DGCA on March 10 asked airlines to ensure screening or face faction.
A day after aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation warned airlines to ensure declaration by passengers or face action, it has emerged that an Air India flight from Milan to Delhi came without screening fliers for the coronavirus.
News agency ANI posted on Twitter that screening was done after the flight landed in Delhi.
Delhi: Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi came without COVID-19 screening. The flight had 80 passengers on board. Indian Customs has completed all formalities of screening the passengers and their goods at the isolation bay at Delhi airport. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/CUh2mYZAko pic.twitter.com/xO9LURgBJ7
In Pics | Life in the times of coronavirus"Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi has been taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport; currently, all passengers are going through screening at the airport," the post added.
