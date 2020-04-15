App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Suzlon Energy cancels shareholders' meet amid extension

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) was originally scheduled to be held on March 24, 2020 and was subsequently postponed to April 7, 2020 and was further postponed and rescheduled to April 15.

PTI
 
 
Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said it has cancelled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders scheduled to be held during the day in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The EGM "now stands cancelled in light of the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020 in view of COVID-19 and in light of circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the matter of conduct of general meetings in the current situation," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Suzlon Group is a renewable energy solutions provider with a global presence across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and America. The Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:25 am

