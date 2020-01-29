App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: IndiGo suspends 2 out of 3 flights to China

Flights suspended till February 20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest airline IndiGo has suspended two of its flights to China, in a latest impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel industry.

"After carefully assessing the current coronavirus situation in China, IndiGo is taking some safety measures for its customers, crew and staff," the airline said in a statement on January 29.

"Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice-a-versa," it added.

Close

Consequently, the airline has suspended flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 1 until February 20. It has also suspended Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights effective February 1.

related news

"These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," the airline clarified.

IndiGo, however, will continue to operate Kolkata – Guangzhou flight, but is monitoring the route 'on a daily basis'.

In terms of safety of its crew the airline said, "And for our operating crew, we are ensuring that they return to India on the inbound flights without any layover in China."

Death toll because of the virus outbreak has crossed 130, and more than 6,000 have been confirmed to be infected.

Apart from IndiGo, airlines from other countries have also suspended service. United Airlines and British Airways have canceled flights. Governments in both, the US and the UK, have advised its citizens against traveling to China, unless essential.

The suspension by IndiGo, however, will not be a big dent for the airline. Earlier this week, its top management had pointed out that China contributes to less than one percent of its revenues.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.