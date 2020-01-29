Coronavirus: IndiGo suspends 2 out of 3 flights to China

The country's largest airline IndiGo has suspended two of its flights to China, in a latest impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel industry.

"After carefully assessing the current coronavirus situation in China, IndiGo is taking some safety measures for its customers, crew and staff," the airline said in a statement on January 29.

"Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice-a-versa," it added.

Consequently, the airline has suspended flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 1 until February 20. It has also suspended Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights effective February 1.

"These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," the airline clarified.

IndiGo, however, will continue to operate Kolkata – Guangzhou flight, but is monitoring the route 'on a daily basis'.

In terms of safety of its crew the airline said, "And for our operating crew, we are ensuring that they return to India on the inbound flights without any layover in China."

Death toll because of the virus outbreak has crossed 130, and more than 6,000 have been confirmed to be infected.

Apart from IndiGo, airlines from other countries have also suspended service. United Airlines and British Airways have canceled flights. Governments in both, the US and the UK, have advised its citizens against traveling to China, unless essential.