Coronavirus impact | You may be allowed to pay health insurance premiums on EMI basis

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, health insurance customers could be provided an installment or equated monthly installment (EMI) option for payment of premiums.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has allowed the payment of health insurance premiums in instalments. Each insurer can decide where or not to offer this facility.

Here, the premium mode (frequency) can be be monthly, quarterly or half yearly. Hence, instead of paying an annual premium of say Rs 15,000 at one go, individuals can make the payment in equal installments over regular intervals in a year.

With 18,601 positive cases and 590 deaths due to COVID-19 in India, having a health insurance product is crucial at the time of the virus outbreak. Considering financial stress due to job losses, sales dip and pay cuts among salaried professionals and businessmen, the regulator has allowed insurers to use the EMI option.

This is following the September 2019 guidelines of IRDAI that had allowed insurers to collect premiums on an installment basis. This is applicable only for individual health insurance products. In early 2019, a proposal was sent by general insurance companies to IRDAI seeking installment options to be allowed for health policy premiums.

"The premium instalment facility may be offered either as a permanent feature or may be offered as a temporary relief for a period of twelve months (one policy year) in respect of all the health insurance policies that are due for renewal up to March 31, 2021," said IRDAI.

A regular health insurance plan of Rs 25 lakh with a critical illness component for a 35-year old non-smoker would cost around Rs 25,000-30,000 per annum. If this is allowed through an installment option, an individual will be only required to pay Rs 2,100-2,500 per month for such a policy.

The regulator clarified that there will be no change in basic premium table and charging structure under the approved individual product to which new premium payment mode is being added.

The names of the products where installment facility is being introduced have to be published on the insurance company websites.

