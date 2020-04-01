App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Tata Steel suspends ops at downstream facilities, cuts production at integrated units

Tata Steel, however, didn't provide details on the quantum of production cuts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel has taken a slew of steps, including suspending operations of some of its downstream facilities, to adjust to market conditions post the coronavirus outbreak.

While the company's mines continue to operate 'normally', the steelmaker has reduced production at its integrated steel units in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Gamahria in Bihar, and Kalinganagar and Angul in Odisha.

It, however, didn't provide details on the quantum of production cuts.

Close

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

related news

"These are unprecedented times and the situation on the ground is evolving very rapidly. We are working closely with customers and suppliers and various government agencies to mitigate these impacts as far as possible," the company said in a statement on April 1.

Apart from Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and AM/NipponSteel have also cut production.

"The company is focused on conserving cash and liquidity. We are reducing the cost base to align with the operating and market situation, with a strong focus on working capital management. All payments to MSME vendors and contract workers are being done on due dates," Tata Steel said.

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

