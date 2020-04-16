App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Manufacturers will be saddled with higher operating costs: Report

Thermal screening, social distancing and usage of masks is mandatory for all workers at the factories that will resume operations from April 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Companies looking to restart manufacturing activities after the revised guidelines were issued on April 15 will be saddled with a rise in operating costs, according to a report in Business Standard.

The Home Ministry has permitted manufacturing to resume from April 20 in rural areas and special economic zones (SEZs).

All staff will be required to maintain social distancing and wear masks. The entire facility will have to be disinfected, including elevators, walls, washrooms, entrance gates or canteens. Thermal screening of all workers is also mandatory.

Close

Companies will not only have to provide transport for employees, but will need to plan it carefully to ensure 30-40 percent passenger capacity in each vehicle.

related news

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Such measures will raise the expenditure of companies, experts told the publication.

"Protecting health will come at a cost for firms. They have to provide with all these necessary measures, including dormitory and transportation. The cost to the company will go up considerably," said K R Shyam Sundar, professor, human resources management at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

Providing health insurance for the workers will be difficult at a time when the industry is cash-strapped, a senior executive at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) told the paper. The government should ideally cover the cost, the executive added.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Businesss #Companies #coronavirus #India

