Coronavirus impact | IT firms unlikely to ask employees to report to office before May 3

Even though the Centre has allowed IT/BT firms to work at 50 percent capacity, most IT firms are unlikely to take up that offer.

The guidelines issued on April 15 stated that IT/BT companies can work at 50 percent capacity, and call centres catering to government activities can work at full capacity. The industry body NASSCOM said it has advised the members to let employees work from office in phases, starting with 10-15 percent and gradually increase the count.

Karnataka and Telangana have decided to extend the lockdown period without easing restrictions .

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida and Chennai account for majority of the 50 lakh IT employess.

Tamil Nadu is yet to take a call on relaxing norms for IT/BT employees. After reporting less than 40 cases in the last few days, the state reported 105 cases on Sunday. According to reports, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is expected to issue guidelines on April 20 evening.

Telangana extended its lockdown with no relaxation till May 7 in a bid to contain novel coronavirus outbreak. Pune and Noida has been announced as red zone and restrictions are unlikely to be lifted.

How are IT firms responding?

IT firms are sure not in a hurry to change the current status quo.

For instance, Infosys has sent mail to employees stating the company will resume operations in Pune DC subjected to government approval in phases. The company, the mail read, will identify “small sub-set of employees” who cannot work from home to restart work from office. The company would start with 10-15 percent in Phase 1 and cover 35 percent in Phase II.

The company will take all hygiene checks to ensure safety of its employees, the mail added.

Employees in TCS and Cognizant Moneycontrol spoke to said that they are yet to receive instruction regarding reporting to office.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, in her recent media interviews, said that more than 90 percent of employees are now working from home.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO, TCS, said during Q4 results announcement on April 16 that there might not be need for more than 25 percent of its employees to work from office.

However, the BPOs are still struggling. Neemuchwala pointed out that only 75 percent of Wipro's BPO employees have been able to work from home given the nature of work. BPO employees handle live client data and hence privacy is a huge concern. Unlike IT services, clients have not been as forthcoming.