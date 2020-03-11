App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: IndiGo says earnings to bear the brunt

The airline said that it has witnessed a 15-20 percent decline in daily bookings in the past few days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's largest airline IndiGo on March 11 said that its earnings are set to take a hit.

"Experienced modest impact from coronavirus in January and February. We cancelled flights to China, Hong Kong and reduced frequency to certain other South-East Asian markets. Capacity was redeployed in other markets without having a material impact on our revenues. We also witnessed a 15-20 percent decline in daily bookings in the past few days. We expect quarterly earnings to be materially impacted," the airline said.

The airline also said that the fall in rupee will also have an adverse impact on  numbers.

"Rupee has also depreciated sharply, which will have an adverse impact on our dollar denominated liabilities primarily on account of capitalised operating leases," it said. 

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo

