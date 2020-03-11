Coronavirus impact: IndiGo says earnings to bear the brunt

Reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's largest airline IndiGo on March 11 said that its earnings are set to take a hit.

"Experienced modest impact from coronavirus in January and February. We cancelled flights to China, Hong Kong and reduced frequency to certain other South-East Asian markets. Capacity was redeployed in other markets without having a material impact on our revenues. We also witnessed a 15-20 percent decline in daily bookings in the past few days. We expect quarterly earnings to be materially impacted," the airline said.

Also Read | Coronavirus impact: Airlines now have another problem after international travel restrictions

The airline also said that the fall in rupee will also have an adverse impact on numbers.

Also Read: Why there are few takers for IATA’s appeal to relax airport slots

"Rupee has also depreciated sharply, which will have an adverse impact on our dollar denominated liabilities primarily on account of capitalised operating leases," it said.