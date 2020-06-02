App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Havells uses AI for social distancing at manufacturing units

Trust AI is an artificial intelligence and computer vision powered video analytics monitoring product that issues an alert when anyone is less than the desired distance from a colleague.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Consumer durables firm Havells is now using artificial intelligence to monitor social distancing at the workplace amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company has partnered with an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) firm BLP Industry.AI for this process.

The product called ‘Trust AI’ uses AI to analyse live video feed to monitor social distancing at the workplace. It issues an alert at the control centre when any person fails to maintain the required distance from another person. This is being done across Havells' manufacturing facilities.

It uses existing IP (internet protocol) and CCTV cameras combined with computer vision to ensure social distancing is enforced, and when breached, an alarm is triggered. This technology has also been trained to detect when people are not wearing masks, helmets, or safety gear. The alert is sent out via email or text message to a factory administrator.

The government had allowed manufacturing facilities in green zones (now open everywhere except containment zones) to function. However, social distancing or minimum six feet distance between employees was made mandatory across workplaces. The implementation responsibility has been placed on individual companies.

Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Havells India, said AI and IoT solutions by Industry.AI will ensure business continuity and keep the workforce safe.

With the absence of a vaccine, infectious-disease experts have stated that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are the only ways to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

 

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 05:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

